Marvel Tokon’s Thor DLC Reveal Trailer Also Unveils Two Other Fan Favorites

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls‘ first DLC character, Phoenix Cyclops, only just got his first gameplay trailer. But that hasn’t stopped Arc System Works from speaking more about the game’s upcoming slate of characters coming in the first season pass. And in teasing the second DLC fighter, the studio went ahead and revealed the other two characters, both of which are fan favorites.

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Arc System Works took to the Evo France stage to debut the Keiichi Okabe-scored (known for Tekken and Nier: Automata) trailer for Thor, but instead of being the male version of the god, it is instead Jane Foster donning the hammer and cape. She can be seen in the trailer below in an intro against Loki, who calls her an imposter.

Marvel Tokon‘s Full First Season of DLC Has Been Revealed

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She doesn’t speak in the trailer, so it is unclear who will be voicing her. There is not even one second of live gameplay, either, meaning it is also unclear how she will play. She is slated for sometime in winter 2027 for season pass owners and those who just want to buy her separately, so it will be a few months until those details are hammered out.

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But instead of just being a tease for Mighty Thor, the trailer ends with a surprise reveal of the game’s two remaining DLC characters: Venom and Jubilee. Venom is set to be the third character to drop and will arrive sometime in spring 2027 with a stage on Klytar, the home planet of the Symbiotes. Jubilee is the fourth and final character for the first season of DLC and will come sometime in summer 2027.

Thor is heavily teased in the game’s story campaign multiple times, even by Deadpool and his fourth-wall-breaking mouth. While nothing pointed to Mighty Thor specifically, Thor was also listed in one of the game’s alleged “leaks.” However, Nova and the Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer were also included in that “leak,” meaning it was likely false. False or not, it’s possible they could be part of future seasons, as Arc System Works has said it wants to support Marvel Tokon for 10 years.

Players at Evo France have even been trying out an unreleased build of the game that not only has Phoenix Cyclops in it but also a suite of balance changes. According to fighting game enthusiast ChromeAlchemist, assists are being heavily nerfed. There is now a three-second cooldown on assists and five-second cooldowns on regular tags and assists who have been hit. While these exact numbers can change before launch, this is undoubtedly a response to the game’s hectic meta where overly oppressive offense reigns supreme. It appears as though these changes were made to make the game a little less chaotic.

How does Marvel Tokon‘s first season of DLC look? Who else should join the roster? Let us know in the comments.