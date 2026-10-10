Pokémon Adventures: Red and Blue Returns Next Month With Exclusive New Release

Pokemon Adventures: Red and Blue is set to return next month with an exclusive new release, courtesy of VIZ Media. It’s been roughly three decades since Pokemon Red and Blue took the world by gripped. Since then, Pokemon has grown and grown and grown. In 2026, it is one of the biggest and most valuable IPs in all of entertainment. While the first two games aren’t often cited by Pokemon fans as the best in the series, they obviously have a level of importance other games don’t and a ton of nostalgia as well.

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Those are the games. What’s equally nostalgic for many Pokemon fans is the Pokemon Adventures series, a manga series that Pokemon creator Satoshi Tajiri once stated was the closet thing to how he imagined the Pokemon universe to be. And Pokemon Adventures: Red and Blue is the first release in the manga series, which debuted in 1997. Almost 30 years later, VIZ Media is releasing a new and exclusive re-release of this for hardcore collectors called Pokemon Red and Blue Deluxe Edition. The first volume of this release is set to release on November 10, with pre-orders available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop, Books-A-Million, Kinokuniya, and more for those who have the $30 to purchase it.

There’s no new material with the release. It’s purely a collector’s item, featuring a hardcover with gold finishes and gilded page edges. Meanwhile, the book is 476 pages, featuring a story by Hidenori Kusaka and art by Mato.

About the New Release

“Red doesn’t just want to train Pokémon—he wants to be their friend too,” reads an official description of the manga, provided by VIZ. “Bulbasaur and Poliwhirl seem game, though independent Pikachu won’t be so easy to win over! But as Red improves as a Pokémon Trainer, so does his competition. And soon Red must team up with his biggest rival, Blue, to defeat a common enemy! And watch out for Team Rocket, Red… They’re out to get ya!”

Not only is this a good item for the hardcore Pokemon collector out there or the general huge Pokemon manga fan, but it’s a good starting point for those who want to jump into the Pokemon manga, though, a little bit of an expensive jumping off point. There are cheaper entry points, and those who end up hooked could revisit an item like this down the line.

This is notably VIZ’s final Pokemon release for 2026 and the final notable release for the IP as a whole this year. And things will stay quiet on the Pokemon front until Pokemon Day in February of next year. In the meantime, VIZ also has a little something for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans coming this month.