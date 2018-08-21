League of Legends Gets a High Noon Login Animation

A new League of Legends login screen will soon grace players’ clients with High Noon Lucian itching to draw his weapons in a Wild West showdown.

The High Noon skin for the dual-wielding marksman that’s showcased in the new login cinematic uploaded to YouTube by frostyNinja is just one of the three High Noon skins that was unveiled not long ago. After teasing the skins with emails that were sent out to players and previewed cosmetics for Lucian, Thresh, and Urgot, Riot Games fully unveiled the three new skins that join Yasuo in the High Noon set. The reveal trailer for the High Noon 2018 skins showed both Lucian’s and Thresh’s, two champions that are rivals in the League of Legends universe, but Urgot’s wasn’t anywhere to be seen at the time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since they were unveiled, the skins have been added to the PBE servers for testing before they become available for everyone to purchase. High Noon Lucian’s is the most expensive of the three, something that players might’ve expected seeing how his was more prominently shown during the reveal trailer and now through the login animation. His skin is 1820 RP while the other two skins for Thresh and Urgot are 1350 RP each, though those numbers are subject to change.

PBE posts for each of the skins were shared alongside the turnarounds to see what the skins look like, all of those seen below. The login theme is expected to go live on players’ clients in the coming weeks.

High Noon Lucian

New model and textures – Two new guns, badass fiery split cape

New animations – On practically EVERYTHING, featuring a badass spin and subtle (and not-so-subtle) transformations.

New spell VFX – Featuring a dark blend of the Wild West and demonic accents

New SFX – You’ll die just wanting to hear his auto one more time, nice and powerful.

High Noon Thresh

New model and textures, complete with a cow skull and fully functional whip!

New VFX for all spells: Fire, smoke and other iconic western looks!

New SFX for all spells – cracks whip

New recall animation: Thresh shows off his trick roping prowess!

High Noon Urgot