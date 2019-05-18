League of Legends Hotfix Buffs Yuumi, More Changes May Be Needed

If you’re a League of Legends player who avoided playing Yuumi right after her released because you heard stories of low winrates and weak gameplay, it may be time to give the new champion another shot. Riot Games released a sizeable balance update for the champion shortly after the latest patch went out that buffed most aspects of her kit, including each of her main abilities. There’s a chance that more work might need to be done, but that’ll determined after Riot looks at her performance over the weekend.

Yuumi was released in an update that dropped a day earlier than usual, so players got to try out the champion quicker than they would under normal circumstances. Any new champion that releases is typically either over or underpowered and needs some adjustments, and players found Yuumi to skew far towards the underpowered side of the scale. There’s always a learning curve associated with new champions, especially those with innovative kits like Yuumi’s and to help players become better acquainted with the champion, Riot has buffed her in the ways outlined below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BASE MANA REGEN: 7.5 ⇒ 10

PASSIVE MANA RESTORE: 30 to 160 (based on level) ⇒ 40 to 160 (based on level)

PASSIVE SHIELD: 50/55/60/70/80/90/105/120/135/150/

170/190/210/230/255/280/305/330 (+0.4 ability power) ⇒ 80/85/90/100/110/120/135/150/

165/180/200/220/240/260/285/310/335/360 (+0.4 ability power)

PROWLING PROJECTILE DAMAGE: 40/60/80/100/120/140 (+0.3 ability power) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140/165 (+0.45 ability power)

PROWLING PROJECTILE EMPOWERED DAMAGE: 60/100/140/180/220/260 (+0.6 ability power) ⇒ 60/105/150/195/240/285 (+0.6 ability power)

PROWLING PROJECTILE SLOW: 30/40/50/60/70/80% ⇒ 40/48/56/64/72/80%

PROWLING PROJECTILE SLOW DURATION: 1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5 seconds ⇒25/1.35/1.45/1.55/1.65/1.75 seconds

ZOOMIES MINIMUM HEAL: 25/35/45/55/65 (+0.1 ability power) ⇒ 30/40/50/60/70 (+0.1 ability power)

ZOOMIES MAXIMUM HEAL: 50/70/90/110/130 (+0.4 ability power)⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+0.4 ability power)

FINAL CHAPTER MULTI-HIT REDUCED DAMAGE: 40% from subsequent waves ⇒ 50% from subsequent waves

Commenting on the hotfix, League’s design director Riot Meddler said the buffs were released due to Yuumi’s weak performance and that more might be needed after the results of the weekend are assessed.

“Was looking weak enough on release we got a micropatch buff out for her quickly,” Riot Meddler said. “Waiting to see where that puts her in combination with the expected learning curve. Most likely we’ll hold off until making any other changes this week at least then reassess after the weekend.”

Yuumi is now live in League along with her anime-inspired skin if you want to give her another shot.