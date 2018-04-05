League of Legends Mid-Patch Update Nerfs Irelia

Irelia is going through a few changes with the latest patch to hit League of Legends, including a few much-needed nerfs. In addition to the champion’s minor tweaks, a few bugs were also addressed, including the gltich where Rengar would cancel move orders if he was mid Q.

Here’s what the team over at Riot Games had to share about what’s different with the patch 8.7.

Irelia 4/4 Balance Update

Q damage ratio decreased. Base attack damage decreased. Base armor decreased.

“There’s honestly not much to say here. We always expect there to be a learning curve on new or reworked champions, and we try to make sure they release at a playable state of balance. In this case, we overshot pretty hard, and Irelia’s just far too strong.”

Base Stats

BASE ATTACK DAMAGE 66 ⇒ 63

BASE ARMOR 34 ⇒ 31

BASE HEALTH 580 ⇒ 550

Q – Bladesurge

RATIO 0.8 attack damage ⇒ 0.7 attack damage

E – Flawless Duet

STUN DURATION 0.8-1.2 seconds ⇒ 0.75 seconds

R – Vanguard’s Edge

WALL CROWD CONTROL DURATION 2 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds

Mid-Patch Bugfixes

BUGFIX Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could partially resist displacement by spamming her joke

BUGFIX Fixed a bug where Rengar would cancel move orders if he was in the middle of his Q attack

BUGFIX Fixed a bug where Zombie States could interrupt and prevent the stacking of Manaflow Band

BUGFIX Fixed a bug where Cloud Drake took bonus damage from behind periodically, as though it had Rift Herald’s Eye mechanic

The changes make sense for the Blade Dancer now that she’s in the Rift with an entirely new model and kit. A few other adjustments were made concerning in-game items, such as the Locket of the Iron Solari:

Shield base and per-level scaling decreased; bonus health ratio increased early, decreased late. Shield cooldown increased; shield stacking penalties are harsher.

Locket is really strong right now, crowding out other options for support or jungle tanks, so we’re toning down the strength of the shield significantly.

BASE SHIELD 38 ⇒ 30

SHIELD PER TARGET’S LEVEL 22 ⇒ 15

BONUS HEALTH RATIO 2-36% (at levels 1-18) ⇒ 20%

COOLDOWN 90 seconds ⇒ 120 seconds

MULTIPLE SHIELD REDUCTION AMOUNT 50% ⇒ 75%

MULTIPLE SHIELD REDUCTION DURATION 8 seconds ⇒ 20 seconds

As well as Aura items, runes, and more. To check out everything that’s new with the latest update, you can check out the full patch notes right here.