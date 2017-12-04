Download HD League of Legends Wallpapers and Screensavers With New App

A new desktop app for League of Legends lets players quickly download the best HD wallpapers and screensavers the game has to offer.

Revealed on Monday, Riot Games’ new app that’s called League Displays will work on both Windows and Mac devices. Accessing the huge catalog of wallpapers and screensavers is as easy as downloading whatever version of League Displays you need based on your operating system. From there, you’ll be able to choose from different display sets ranging from specific skin lines like the PROJECT or Snowdown skins to animated artwork.

The League Displays app is brand new, but some might remember that there was another app that functioned in a similar way. A Rioter confirmed on Reddit that this new app would indeed be replacing the previous one that was available, the differences being that this one will have extra features while offering everything that the previous app did. As the League Display site stated, the Rioter also confirmed that the app will be updated with every new release, so you’ll be able to grab the screensavers and splash arts for each new champion and skin as they’re added to the game.

League Displays also supports various display options no matter if you’re using an ultra-wide or vertical monitor or if you have multiple displays. Unfortunately, it appears that the app doesn’t support mobile devices or tablets just yet. Trying to access the app through one of those platforms will present you with a message saying to download it on a desktop.

If you’re having trouble finding out how you’re supposed to actually set the images as your wallpapers and screensavers once inside the app, the same Rioter had a quick explanation ready to help.

“Once you’ve selected wallpapers or screensavers you can click “Finalize” on the top right. That’ll take you to a page that looks like a checkout screen. Once there you can review the images and confirm they are indeed the ones you’d like to use. If they are the desired images just hit “Activate” in the top right again and it should apply your desired wallpapers/screensavers!”

The app will continue to be updated with new content coming as early as this week, so check back for more content soon if you don’t see what you’re looking for.