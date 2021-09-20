League of Legends Players Are Shocked to Discover Unknown Feature

League of Legends might be one of the most-played games on the planet, but that hasn’t prevented many fans from being absolutely shocked to discover a feature that was recently unknown about by the title’s community. While this feature is one that is only available in a certain game mode, it actively looks to bring about the close of

Shared by user u/heids_25 on the official League of Legends subreddit recently, the popular MMO seems to have a Sudden Death feature that is meant to bring games to an end that are being played within Clash. If you aren’t familiar with what Clash is, it’s the limited-time tournament mode that League of Legends offers periodically and allows players to attempt to take on other groups. Rather than allowing these matches within Clash to go on in perpetuity, however, Riot Games incorporated a system that would essentially force games to end at a certain point.

Specifically, it was found that when a match in Clash reaches the 60-minute threshold, towers within the game will become much weaker so that players can destroy them more easily. If the game still isn’t over by 65 minutes, all structures in the game, including the nexus, will then start to slowly take damage at a set rate until everything is destroyed. Because of this, even if the teams themselves somehow don’t end the match by 70 minutes, one team will have won or lost simply because of this system.

If you’re wondering why this is something that Riot Games would even look to implement in League of Legends, the main reason is out of respect for the other players. After all, if you’re playing a game that lasts this long in Clash, there’s a good chance that your next opponent in the bracket is waiting for your match to finish so that the next game can begin. As such, to ensure that games never go too long, Riot added this system to make sure that games can reach a definite conclusion without bothering other players who might simply be waiting around.

All in all, even though this is something that many League of Legends players were surprised to learn about, the reason for its inclusion makes sense. In all likelihood, this is something that a number of players will never have to worry about in their own Clash games since matches never last this long in the first place. Still, it’s cool to see that even a game that is this popular might have qualities that are still unknown to the larger audience.

Did you know about this sudden death feature in League of Legends for yourself? And do you think that it makes sense for Riot Games to include something like this as a failsafe? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T TheGamer]