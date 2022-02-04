League of Legends Reveals Skarner Will Be Next VGU

Congrats, scorpion gang; your time has finally come. Riot Games announced today the results of the recent VGU (visual and gameplay update) poll for League of Legends where players were able to vote on which champion they would like to next receive a rework. While the competition was stiff between four of the five champions that were featured in this poll, Skarner ended up being the big winner of the vote and beat the competition by a rather large margin.

Each year, Riot allows League of Legends players to vote from a select list of champions that they would like to see receive a new rework down the road. This year, Riot placed five different champs in this poll which included Nocturne, Tryndamere, Shyvana, Skarner, and Kog’Maw. The final result of the poll saw Skarner bringing in a shocking 33.4% of the vote, which was nearly double when compared to the next closest. Shyvana ended up coming in second with 19.6%, Tryndamere hit 17.3%, Kog’Maw reached 15.3%, and Nocturne rounded things out at 14.4%.

While Skarner has now won this vote, it’s important to stress that the updated version of the character won’t be coming to League of Legends any time soon. Riot Games has to now actually begin the rework process for Skarner, which is something that it will do over the course of this year. For now, Riot’s lead producer of champions, Ryan Mireles, has stated that the development team plans to keep Skarner’s ultimate ability intact, but it plans to alter essentially every other part of his kit. As such, it sounds like some rather major changes will be coming to Skarner when this new version of the champ rolls out in 2023. Hopefully, the changes will end up being for the better in the grand scheme of things.

