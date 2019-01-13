Strange ‘League of Legends’ Lore Questions Get Answered

Riot Games’ Ask Riot posts usually shift between serious and lighthearted League of Legends questions from players, but this past week’s edition focused mostly on the latter by tackling some interesting inquiries.

Like every Ask Riot article, this most recent one head one headlining question: Does Sion stink? It wasn’t asking that in terms of gameplay or the skill needed to play him but instead referred to his undead nature. Sion is a massive, reanimated warrior who died long ago and was brought back by Noxus to server the militant faction, so while it’s easy to imagine he might smell bad, Riot Games said he’s a bit beyond that by now.

“Anyway, while it’s easy to assume that Sion reeks of rotting flesh, the fact of the matter is, he died a long time ago,” League of Legends narrative writer Riot Interlocutioner explained. “When a rat died scampering in the walls when I was growing up, I couldn’t go inside without retching for about a week… but then the smell started to fade. Something that has been dead for decades is beyond rot, beyond putrefaction. It has become as eternal as war. Sion is more likely to boast the odor of cold iron and flames, indistinguishable from the battle around him.”

Neither Yorick nor Kalista stink either, the Rioter explained since they’re either not technically dead or are just a ghostly presence, respectively.

Another lorebuilding question dealt with the origins of Pix, Lulu’s companion who aids her allies and hinders her opponents. Riot Jellbug, associate writer and world-builder for League of Legends, said Lulu’s asked Pix more than once where he (Pix is confirmed to be a “he”) came from, but the entity only hides in flowers which led the Yordle to believe he came from a seed and emerged as the companion she knows now.

Poros helped close out the last interesting question in the article, those creatures being the round, fluffy beings that help serve as one of League’s mascots. While these Poros can be herded by the Freljordians, Riot Games said they have no economic purpose and instead are gathered for their cuddly nature.

“Rather, you would get to live out your days in a leisurely manner, surrounded by love, warmth, and cuddles,” Riot Games said. “And in a land of snow and ice, of battling tribes, and ancient threats looming just beneath the frost, who wouldn’t dream of that?”

More pressing League of Legends questions should be answered in future Ask Riot posts.