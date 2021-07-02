League of Legends Creators Release New Streamer-Friendly Music Album

✖

Riot Games, the creators of League of Legends and several more games, have released a new music album fit for content creators to use in their streams. The music collection is broadly called “Sessions” with the first drop called “Sessions: Vi” featuring the punch-happy champion herself. It’s available now to download or to listen to online and includes 37 different relaxing tracks perfectly suitable for background music or easy listening.

The release of Sessions was preceded by the Riot Games Music account coming alive for the first time on Twitter. People speculated about K/DA returns, new Pentakill music, and more, but not long after the account’s first tweet, Sessions: Vi was revealed.

Creators; this is for you, because of all you do. Introducing #Sessions, a collection of music completely free to use in your content. Experience our first drop Sessions: Vi now. ✨ Watch: https://t.co/7pFGgXYlVQ

Stream: https://t.co/2cBkAqzt87 pic.twitter.com/AuumS7O2Wn — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) July 2, 2021

“Sessions is a collection of music developed in partnership with a number of talented musicians that anyone can use in their content without concern of copyright strikes. The first release contains 37 tracks and that's just the beginning. Riot Games Music is committed to creating projects like Sessions into the future so stay tuned.

Below is the tracklist for Sessions: Vi, and you can hear it for yourself through the links above. The YouTube video mirrors the calming lo-fi trends that many other channels and videos have followed to match the music.

Sessions: Vi Tracklist

chromonicci - Passengers - 0:00

junior state - Sage - 3:04

Hanz - Hollow - 5:45

Chief - new space - 8:10

Gemp, Sinnr - Geode - 10:40

Xander - Reading Night - 13:08

Tennyson - In Circles - 16:10

SwuM - Swing - 19:19

Engelwood - take your time - 22:03

Kupla - Home Is Where My Heart Is - 24:24

Laxcity - Iota - 26:17

Weird Inside - Manifold - 29:46

Weird Inside - mechanical Ivy - 33:37

Miscél - Who are you - 36:21

Goosetaf - Recall - 39:02

SwuM - Abovve - 41:24

Idealism - Golden - 43:53

Sinnr - I Exist - 46:59

Hanz - Waiting - 49:06

Dilip, Otxhello - feels - 52:26

junior state - Sashimi - 55:04

Sofasound - Funkgroove - 57:14

Engelwood - midnight coffee - 1:00:11

chromonicci - Weekends. - 1:02:03

Tennyson - Daffodil - 1:06:09

Kupla - Afterglow - 1:09:29

Xander - Growing Flowers - 1:11:42

Gemp - Finally Home - 1:13:59

Goosetaf - First Light - 1:16:29

chief - who's here - 1:18:52

BIDØ: - infinite - 1:21:41

late year - trinity - 1:24:02

Miscél - Forever - 1:26:38

BIDØ: - breath - 1:29:24

Purple Cat - Woodpecker - 1:31:48

Purple Cat - Lights out - 1:35:11

Sofasound - Breathing Break - 1:37:20

If streamer-friendly lo-fi music isn’t your thing, the arrival of the Riot Games Music account is still good news. Riot Games said on the Sessions page that its music arm is “just getting started,” and we already know that there’s a new Pentakill album releasing in the future, so we should expect more music from Riot after this first drop.