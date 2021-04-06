League of Legends' Pentakill Returning for Another Performance and a New Album

✖

Riot Games’ K/DA ensemble might’ve taken over as League of Legends’ most well-known music group, but the Pentakill band still has more to offer with another performance and album planned for this year. The group that’s currently comprised of Karthus, Sona, Mordekaiser, Olaf, Yorick, and most recently, Kayle, will perform on April 11th during the Mid-Season Showdown Opening Ceremonies event. It’ll be the first performance that the group has put on since 2017.

The show will start on April 11th 1 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Greek Theatre, but you won’t have to worry about missing out on the action if you weren’t planning on attending. That’s because there won’t be an audience at the show in order to “deliver the best (and safest) show possible,” according to Riot Games, so you’ll be able to watch at home alongside everyone else who tunes in.

PENTAKILL will perform and debut an exclusive preview of their upcoming song in the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown Finals Opening Ceremony, presented by @Mastercard, this Sunday at 1PM PT / 4PM ET! #LCS Learn more at: https://t.co/jfPS3Oaqez pic.twitter.com/gwOH6V239C — LCS (@LCSOfficial) April 6, 2021

Pentakill will perform with Norwegian rock star Jørn Lande who’s provided vocals for Pentakill and will be there in-person. Riot is no stranger to pulling off some dramatic effects during its events, so it should be interesting to see how it handles another live music performance featuring Pentakill this time instead of K/DA.

League’s Pentakill band may be comprised of in-game champions featuring cosmetics like the ones in the image above that fit their style, but the music they put out is very much real and has been quite successful in the past. Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and former Nine Inch Nails member Danny Lohner have extended their talents to the Pentakill before to create chart-topping music consisting of full albums.

Pentakill won’t just be performing their old hits at the show on Sunday either. Riot promised that Pentakill will be offering a preview of their next upcoming track during the event. We’re also able to confirm that Pentakill will have a new album out later this year, so there’ll be more heavy music from them to look forward to in the future.

Whether or not there will be any guest appearances from other champions remains to be seen. The core band was first comprised of every champion listed previously except for Kayle who joined the group alongside the release of the second album, Grasp of the Undying. Viego and plenty of other champions released since 2017 are prime material for a Pentakill slot, but it could be that we just see the known bandmembers perform with no new additions.