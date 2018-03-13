Riot Games Catches Players Up With Must Watch League of Legends Matches

Riot Games is helping League of Legends players and esports viewers catch up on the best games of the week with a new series called “Must Watch Matches.”

While most League players don’t find it hard to make time for watching their favorite professional teams, catching up on everything that the game-filled weeks have to offer isn’t always as easy. Though the shift back to a best-of-one series in some regions helped more casual viewers keep up with the games without having to devote several hours or an entire afternoon to watching esports, there are still other factors to take into account like the different time zones regions play on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though looking up the scores of finalized games is one way to go to get a quick briefing of the results, it does remove the excitement from watching the actual games. Riot Games is currently looking to use Must Watch Matches as a compromise for viewers who can’t keep up with every game by airing the most exciting matches that took place in the previous week in the LPL, LCK, EU LCS, and NA LCS.

“As the Spring Split comes to a close, we’re experimenting with something a little different,” an announcement from Riot Games’ esports division read. “We know it can be difficult to keep up with all the English broadcasts, so we want to make it a little easier with Must Watch Matches: a packaged rebroadcast of the 3 most exciting games from each week of LPL, LCK, EU LCS, and NA LCS. Must Watch Matches will air twice on Tuesdays for both EU and NA audiences at 6:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM PDT and 6:00 PM PDT / 2:00 AM CET. “

The games are hand-picked by the professional casters who helped commentate the games and will be aired every week through various platforms like YouTube, Lolesports, and Twitch. Riot Games says that the Must Watch Games series that’ll air every week is currently a “small test” with viewer feedback welcome.

Announced on Monday, the first episode of Must Watch Matches takes place today on March 13 at the different times listed above. This week’s games include FC Schalke 04 vs G2 Esports from the EU LCS, Edward Gaming vs. Royal Never Give Up from the LPL, and Kingzone DragonX vs. bbq OLIVERS from the LCK.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!