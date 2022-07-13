League of Legends Champion Trailer Shows Off Nilah Gameplay

Nilah, the newest League of Legends champion to come to Summoner's Rift, is poised to arrive in the game during Patch 12.13 alongside the rest of the Star Guardians. The champion has been playable on the PBE servers for a while now to give players a chance to test her out and to help work out any issues with the champ before her release. For those who may not have gone hands-on with Nilah during her PBE time or those who haven't seen much about the champion either way, Riot Games put out the expected Champion Spotlight video this week to offer a more in-depth look at Nilah and her abilities.

You can check out that video below, and when you do, keep in mind that Nilah is the first melee user designed to go in the bottom lane in the carry position. We saw attempts at that through one of Mordekaiser's old iterations, so it should come as no surprise to see that some parts of his past kit have been somewhat recycled to make up Nilah's abilities.

Nilah's moves can similarly be found below to better make sense of what's happening in the trailer. Expect to see those moves, plenty of multikills, and a couple of bans, too, whenever Nilah is fully available int eh game during this patch.

Passive – Joy Unending

Nilah amplifies the healing and shielding abilities of nearby allies. Allies that heal or shield Nilah gain a bonus heal or shield for themselves. And when an allied champion heals or shields themselves near Nilah, she gives herself a bonus heal or shield.

If Nilah last hits an enemy minion, she and her nearest allied champion will gain the normal amount of shared experience, plus half of the experience that would have been lost due to sharing.

Q – Formless Blade

Active: Nilah's Formless Blade strikes in a line, damaging all enemies hit. Hitting an enemy will briefly increase Nilah's attack range and attack speed and empower her basic attacks, causing them to splash in a cone and deal additional damage.

Passive: Attacks and ability damage against champions ignore some of their armor and heal Nilah for part of the damage dealt. This effect scales with crit chance and converts any excess healing into a shield.

W – Jubilant Veil

Nilah shrouds herself in a Jubilant Veil and briefly gains bonus move speed, takes reduced magic damage, and dodges all incoming basic attacks.

Touching an ally champion hides them in the veil as well, but they'll be protected for a shorter period.

E – Slipstream

Slipstream lets Nilah dash through a target unit, traveling a fixed distance every time and damaging all enemies she passes through. She can store up to 2 charges at once.

Cast Formless Blade during Slipstream to pull a wave in your path, dealing damage after a quick delay and granting Formless Blade's enhanced basic attack effect.

R – Apotheosis