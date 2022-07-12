League of Legends: Every New Star Guardian 2022 Skin

League of Legends is poised to revisit its Star Guardian universe soon with a return to Valoran City planned along with the expected drop of several new Star Guardian skins. A couple are expected each time new Star Guardian members are announced, but this time, Riot Games announced a multitude of new Star Guardian cosmetics spread throughout different games as well as Prestige Edition skins for ones coming and ones already released. All of this is scheduled to start getting underway on July 14th whenever the next Star Guardian event comes to League.

To help plan out your Star Guardian purchases, you'll find all of the Star Guardians coming to League on the PC below. We'll see Star Guardian representation in both League of Legends: Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra, too, and those are mentioned as well, but for the purposes of this gallery, we're focusing on all the new Star Guardians coming to League proper.

League's Star Guardian event gets underway on July 14th, so expect to see more reveals, challenges, and other additions made available between then and the end of the event.