New ‘League of Legends’ Patch Updates Ezreal

League of Legends’ newest patch has gone live with the updated version of Ezreal now released.

After sharing a first look at Ezreal last month, the new version of the marksman is now live now that Riot Games released Patch 8.20. In effort to update the champion’s visuals and effects while giving him a better Essence Flux ability to work with, League of Legends’ Ezreal update was a smaller one that focused on specific parts of the champion.

“Ezreal’s champion update brings some significant visual, audio, and lore level-ups to the Prodigal Explorer,” Riot Games’ patch notes for Patch 8.20 said. “Ezreal’s update differs from other VGUs in the gameplay department: His kit’s held up well over the years, and the only ability that needed a makeover was his W, Essence Flux. Within a suite of spells that make Ezreal feel like an ace spellslinger, Essence Flux felt unremarkable… when it was even noticed. We’ve given the Prodigal Explorer a new W that has a more appreciable place in his kit and even adds a few new decisions for Ezreal players to consider.”

Outside of the visual updates for the champion and his updated skins, the biggest part of the update is his new Essence Flux ability. While it used to damage enemies while giving allied champions an attack speed boost, the buff applied to himself if he Arcane Shifted into the ability, it now sticks to enemies with the next attack detonating the ability to deal more damage. League of Legends’ patch notes broke explained exactly what the new ability does with its full stats broken down below:

W – Essence Flux

“Ezreal fires an orb that sticks to the first champion or objective hit. Hitting the orb with an ability or attack detonates it. Detonating with an ability refunds mana.”

DAMAGE: 75/120/165/210/255 magic damage

RATIO: 0.6 bonus attack damage + 0.7 ability power

RANGE: 1150 (same as Q – Mystic Shot)

COOLDOWN: 12 seconds

ORB DURATION: 4 seconds

COST: 50 mana

MANA REFUND ON ABILITY DETONATION: 60 plus the cost of the ability that detonated Essence Flux

OBJECTIVE: Essence Flux can stick to champions, epic monsters, turrets, inhibitors, and the Nexus

For anyone who didn’t already have Ezreal or had some of his skins missing from their collections, the reworked champion also has a bundle available in the client’s store. It comes with 10 different skins, all of which were updated as part of the champion’s rework.

The full League of Legends patch notes details Ezreal’s update can be read here.