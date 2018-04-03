League of Legends Patch Fixes Auras for Big Champions

Larger League of Legends champions like Cho’Gath and Zac can now safely buy aura items and know that their auras will affect others properly after Patch 8.7 is released.

While the change that’s included in the “Items” section of the patch notes under the “Aura Items” subsection won’t apply to every champion that builds items like Sunfire Cape and Abyssal Mask, it’s a welcome fix for some champions with model sizes that scale throughout the game. Cho’Gath comes to mind immediately since his ultimate allows him to grow in size based on the ability’s stacks and the level of his Feast. While Cho’Gath and others who grow in size are typically tanks and would therefore want to build tank items that sometimes have auras, the items’ effect auras didn’t scale with their size. This means that once a champion became large enough, it was harder or sometimes impossible to make use of these items’ aura effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That issue was taken into consideration in the latest patch though with Riot Games discussing the issue and explaining the changes that are being made as well as why Frozen Heart won’t be adjusted.

“Some champions got so big that they covered the whole space of their auras, rendering them pretty pointless to purchase,” the patch notes said. “For those champions, the auras now increase in size alongside the champions. You’ll notice that Frozen Heart isn’t in here; no champion ever got big enough to invalidate that aura.”

SORRY, CHO: The following item auras now increase in size if their users increase in size: Bami’s Cinder, Sunfire Cape, Forgefire Cape, and Enchantment: Cinderhulk Abyssal Mask and Infernal Mask Righteous Glory’s proximity check



It’s entirely possible that this solution was already on Riot’s radar for some time now and was planned to be included in an upcoming patch, but the change could also have been the result of a Reddit thread that was created not long ago. The post that was titled “Don’t build Sunfire Cape or new Abyssal Mask on Cho’Gath!” provided evidence that Cho’Gath’s larger sizes made it difficult to proc the auras’ effects. A Rioter commented on the post and thanked Reddit users for the discussion while saying that the problem would be brought up within the balance team.

“Hmm, I’ll bring this up with the team this morning. Seems like a pretty reasonable complaint,” said Riot Maple Nectar. “I wasn’t a direct part of the decision making/implementation of this however, so there could be something obvious I’m missing.”

The item aura change will be applied when Patch 8.7 releases.