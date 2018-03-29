League of Legends Is Hosting a Pizza Making Contest, and You’re Invited

The crew behind League of Legends is putting a delicious spin on healthy competition in the form of an intriguing pizza-making contest. There’s only two downsides however. One, as they put it – it’s BYOP (bring your own pizza, they’ve got jokes), and two – it’s restricted only to the European West region.

The Pantheon’s Pizza Party is a neat way to celebrate the upcoming release of the Pizza Delivery Sivir skin. According to the adorable announcement from Riot Games:

“We all know Pantheon has a penchant for baking. With the upcoming release of Pizza Delivery Sivir and Birdio to the Rift, he’s decided to host his own pizza party. The only problem is, he doesn’t have enough ovens to make as many as he needs!

That’s where you come in: Pantheon needs your help, and we wanted to see what sort of creative concoctions our community could deliver in time for the party.

So, get those aprons on, get those pizza ovens fired up, and show us your best League of Legends themed pizzas!

To enter you need to be a player on the EUW servers, and all you have to do is Tweet us at @uk_riot a picture of yourself with a League of Legends themed pizza that you have created. You have until 10pm on Thursday 5th April 2018 to Tweet us a photo entry!

If you need inspiration, General Coxy – our very own UK country manager – has set the bar pretty high with his pizza creations.

The winner will receive Pizza Delivery Sivir and Birdio skins (and champs if not already owned) and two runners-up will win their choice of either Pizza Delivery Sivir OR Birdio skins (and champs if not already owned).

Now get out there and make a pizza that would make Baker Pantheon proud!”

So if you find yourself in the area and feel those creative pizza makin’ juices flowing, check out the full rules list here on how to participate! Do your favourite champions proud and make the best damn pizza you can make! Good luck!