League of Legends May Remove the Phase Before Minions Spawn

In a potential change that would completely alter how League of Legends games commence, Riot Games said that the short phase before minions spawn may be removed entirely.

Riot Meddler explained in a post on the League of Legends boards that the removal of the pre-minion spawn phase is one that’s been tossed around with Riot Games recently. The Rioter explained the reasoning behind removing the early-game phase and what the pros and cons of such a decision may be.

“Something we’ve been talking a bit about lately is whether or not the phase when the spawning platform barrier is down, but minions haven’t yet spawned, is worth the time (about a minute) it consumes,” Riot Meddler said. “On one hand it can sometimes lead to cool invade, warding or counter jungle play. On the other hand most of the time it just results in people placing a ward or two and then alt-tabbing, spamming /dance etc.”

To make such a plan work, Riot Meddler said that there’d be several changes that would have to be made. For those uncertain about the change, you may not even have to ever see it since it’s still an idea that’s just being considered, but if the changes did go through, it wouldn’t be until sometime during the next preseason.

“Been wondering as a result whether we’d be better off removing that phase and getting the game going faster, given it’s so often a break in game flow right now. Would need to make a number of adjustments to compensate of course to things like trinket timings, champions who need set up time at camps, effects that support invading/counterjungling (so that’s still able to happen in some form) etc. If we were to do so it’s not something that would happen until preseason and it’s still in the category of something we’re thinking about, not something we’re committed to doing.”

Some players voiced their concerns in the comments regarding the removal of the pre-minion spawn phase and mentioned several points that you may have already considered. For one, there are technical issues to take into account that sometimes cause clients to crash, a situation that’s currently padded by the minute or so that players have to get their items and get in position. In a more relatable point, it’s also the perfect time to go refill your drink or take a bathroom break without missing out on anything.

The change won’t go into effect for some time, if Riot even intends to follow through with it, but look for more info from Riot regarding the change after taking players’ feedback into account.