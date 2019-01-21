Rubik’s Cube Artist Creates ‘League of Legends’ Portraits of Famous Players

A Rubik’s Cube artist and League of Legends player has created portraits of some of the most famous players in the League community by using only the colorful puzzle cubes.

Known on Instagram and YouTube as Tonylenc, the artist kicked off his Rubik’s Cube series with the video above that started with PewDiePie, a face pretty much anyone with a cursory knowledge of gaming and YouTube culture would recognize. From there, he moved onto some people that wouldn’t be quite as well-known outside their circles but are household names to League of Legends players: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, and Michael “Imaqtpie” Santana.

Tonylenc began the League of Legends series with Faker’s portrait with the most recent one being Imaqtpie’s, all of those seen below with each of them comprised of 720 Rubik’s Cubes that took around five hours to put together.

Faker

Faker is perhaps the most well-known player in the professional scene, a Korean mid-laner who’s known for his quick reflexes and the ability to cause entire teams to tunnel on him due to the pressure he puts on individuals and the map. It makes sense then that Tonylenc would start with Faker by using 720 different Rubik’s Cubes in a project that took around five hours to complete, according to the artist.

Tyler1

Tyler1 is a skilled League of Legends player just like any pro or streamer, but he’s known first and foremost for his past toxicity and rocky history with Riot Games. The streamer was banned for his behavior before reforming and becoming unbanned to return to his livestreams that are loud, energetic, and filled with expletives. They’re either obnoxious or entertaining depending on who you ask, but it’s hard to argue that the Rubik’s Cube portrait of the streamer isn’t accurate and impressive.

The reformed streamer also got a gift from Riot Games not long ago to keep him on the right path ahead of the start of Season 9.

Imaqtpie

The final League of Legends player who Tonylenc choose to recreate with Rubik’s Cubes for now is Imaqtpie. A former pro player who now makes a killing by streaming his games, the laid-back streamer is known for his signature look including a plain white t-shirt and his long hair. Imaqtpie is right up there with Tyler1 among the most well-known League of Legends streamers in the community, both of them preferring the marksman role.

Imaqtpie was also known for the talk show called Beyond the Rift which he co-hosted, but that show has now come to an end with the start of 2019.