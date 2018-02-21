League of Legends Nerfs Commencing Stopwatch, Splits Precision Bonuses

The reign of Stopwatches in League of Legends won’t be removed entirely in the next patch, but it will be lessened by nerf coming for the Perfect Timing rune.

Champions from each and every role have been taking Perfect Timing to gain a six-minute Stopwatch and an easy one-time pass to get out of situations, and it’s been making some early-game tussles quite frustrating. Where players would usually pull off flashy plays around six minutes when many champs started to get their ultimates, that was exactly when Commencing Stopwatch would fully become a usable Stopwatch just in time to halt that play in its tracks.

Following player feedback and some internal testing on the PBE, Riot Games has included changes in the notes for Patch 8.4 that extend the time it takes to turn into a fully-functioning Stopwatch. Instead of six minutes, Commencing Stopwatch owners won’t be able to use the item until 10 minutes have passed.

While the Stopwatch rune was the more pressing change that was included in the new patch notes, Precision is also being altered both in terms of rune path bonuses and its Press the Attack Keystone Rune. Precision now grants split stats depending on which primary and secondary rune paths are selected, and Press the Attack becomes a better fit on melee champions.

These Commencing Stopwatch and Precision changes can be seen below alongside one new rune being added to the Resolve tree and another new rune coming for Inspiration users.

Precision

[NEW] SHARE: Speccing Precision alongside Sorcery or Domination grants you some stats from your primary tree and some from your secondary tree

PRECISION-DOMINATION: 18% attack speed ⇒ 9% attack speed, 9 ability power or 5 attack damage

DOMINATION-PRECISION 18 ability power or 10.8 attack damage ⇒ 9% attack speed, 9 ability power or 5 attack damage

PRECISION-SORCERY 18% attack speed ⇒ 9% attack speed, 10 ability power or 6 attack damage

SORCERY-PRECISION 20 ability power or 12 attack damage ⇒ 9% attack speed, 10 ability power or 6 attack damage

Press The Attack DAMAGE: 30-120 (at levels 1-18) ⇒ 40-180 (at levels 1-18) DAMAGE AMP: 12% ⇒ 4-12% by champion level



Resolve

Unflinching [UPDATED] REORDERING: Unflinching has been moved to the Vitality row

Second Wind [UPDATED] REORDERING: Second Wind has been moved to the Resistance row

[New] Bone Plating TOO TANKY: After taking damage from an enemy champion, their next three spells or attacks against you deal 20-50 less damage (at levels 1-18) DURATION: 5 seconds COOLDOWN: 45 seconds



Inspiration