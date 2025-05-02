Chrono Trigger Fans Want This New Remake Rumor to Be Real

Chrono Trigger has long been one of the most acclaimed and highly praised JRPGs ever, and fans have been begging Square Enix to show the series any love. While Square Enix has been quiet on this front, a recent event has led to rumors flying even more than before about a possible Chrono Trigger remake or remaster. A new convention in Naples hosted an interview with Yuji Horii, the creator of the Dragon Quest series and one of the lead figures on Chrono Trigger. During this event, Horii may have accidentally revealed that a remake of Chrono Trigger was in the works before being stopped by the host.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This information should be taken with a grain of salt or at least treated with skepticism. While Yuji Horii would likely know if a Chrono Trigger remake is happening we have yet to see actual footage of the event. This information comes strictly from an attendee of who is said to have been present at the event in Naples. Square Enix has teased upcoming projects for Chrono Trigger, but did not confirm a remake.

The most likely explanation is that Horii made a comment about Chrono Trigger, perhaps saying a remake is in the works or at least planned, but was shut down before he could elaborate. Witnesses claim he made the comment regarding Chrono Trigger before the host whispered in his ear, after which he clamped a hand over his mouth.

There is no guarantee Square Enix is working on a remake of Chrono Trigger, but it feels good to hope there is one. Chrono Cross saw a remaster previously, so it is only fitting that one of the best JRPGs of all time gets the same treatment.

For now, fans will have to wait until the interview is posted online to see if what has been reported is accurate. Regardless, a remake of Chrono Trigger is long overdue, but fans may have more time to wait before it gets unveiled.