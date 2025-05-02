RuneScape: Dragonwilds Reveals Much-Requested Update Still “Months Away”

Since RuneScape: Dragonwilds shadow-dropped into Early Access, many players have been eager for more specifics on the game’s roadmap. Though Jagex shared the general outline from the get-go, specific timelines for the Dragonwilds roadmap have been harder to come by. The game recently deployed its v.0.7.3 update, but this was a smaller patch aimed mostly at bug fixes and a few QoL improvements. However, players in the official Runescape: Dragonwilds Discord recently got treated to a few more details about future updates to the game, including some clarification on those features showcased in the player survey.

Along with the patch notes for the 0.7.3 update, one of the RuneScape: Dragonwilds community managers, known in Discord as Mod Doom, shared some exciting updates about the future of the game. With the latest patch out of the way, the team is turning its attention to the bigger 0.8 update, which will add a few key features to the Early Access game.

Early gameplay screenshot from RuneScape: Dragonwilds

The 0.8 update to RuneScape: Dragonwilds will finally deliver some much-requested content, including the Magic Skill Tree, XP progression, and new Skill Spells. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as there are also “a lot of other things” to be shared at a future date. However, Jagex is looking even further ahead to its first major content update in Early Access, which will add the new Fellhollow region. The timeline for this major update hasn’t yet been revealed, but a new survey led to a revelation about the timeline for adding more armor options to the game.

When Will Mirthril Armor Come to RuneScape: Dragonwilds?

Along with confirming some of these new additions, however, Mod Doom shared a survey that wound up sparking a lot of questions in the chat. Specifically, Jagex is looking ahead to the next update for armor progression in RuneScape: Dragonwilds. In a request for player feedback, Jagex asked players whether the team should stick to the classic RuneScape armor progression by adding Steel armor first, then Mithril, or skip right to the more mythical stuff.

This led to a pretty big debate in the chat, with Community Manager Mod Doom stepping in to clarify after players expressed concerns. The original wording of the poll had some players worried they had to choose between Steel or Mithril forever, but updated language confirms that Mithril armor is coming to RuneScape: Dragonwilds... eventually.

Players had a lot of questions about the armor update and Mithril armor in particular after seeing the survey, and thankfully, they got plenty of answers. Jagex is considering skipping Steel armor altogether to get to Mithril sooner, but wants to get a sense of player opinions before making any rash decisions. To clarify, Mithril is coming, regardless of whether or not players opt to keep Steel in the progression. Furthermore, asking for Steel won’t delay when Mithril gets added – it’s just a matter of how the progression ultimately works in-game.

Although players are relieved to know that Mithril will be coming to the game, many are a bit disappointed by the revelation that this armor update is still months away. For those who’ve reached the end of available content, it feels like a long time to wait for more armor options. That said, it sounds like the 0.8 update will at least bring some new content to the game alongside bug fixes and improvements like we’ve seen in the first few patches.