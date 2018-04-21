League of Legends Tests Target Champion Only Setting as a Toggle Option

A new League of Legends setting is being tested that would allow players to set the “Target Champions Only” option to a toggle instead of a press-and-hold.

In its current form, the Target Champions Only setting can only be activated by holding down a key. By default, the option is activated by holding the tilde key, but with that key up in the top-left corner of keyboards, it doesn’t always work best in intense fights. While you can remap the option to a different key, it still the Target Champions Only setting still requires it to be held down the whole time which just adds one more thing to do in a fight.

To free up players’ fingers and make the option more accessible, Riot Games explained the new toggle option for the feature that’s being considered.

“At present it’s possible to make it so you can’t click on non champions with spells/attacks by holding down a specific key while casting/attacking (default: ~),” Riot Meddler said in a Gameplay Thoughts post. “That works well in some cases and for some players, but can be pretty cumbersome for others. We’re currently working on an optional setting (would be found in the Gameplay Options part of the menu) that would let you change that from a Press and Hold approach to something you can toggle on and off with a key press instead.

The toggle option isn’t available for everyone at the moment though, nor is it even found on the PBE like most in-testing changes are. Riot Meddler explained that the feature is currently just in the internal testing stage with no timeframe for its release but added that it’s unlikely something should come up that proves the feature is a bad idea.

“That’s just getting some initial internal testing now, so probably won’t be on the PBE for a little bit at least. It’s also possible, though I’d imagine unlikely, that we find something that makes it a bad idea to add that functionality to the game. Letting you folks know ahead of time though since I know this is a feature a number of people have asked for over the years. Wanted to provide visibility into how we’re looking at it as a result, regardless of what the timing and outcome of that might be.”

Look for more info from Riot Games in the future to see when the feature is ready to move to the PBE.