League of Legends’ Teamfight Tactics Beta Is Out Now

If you’re a League of Legends player who’s been looking forward to the new Teamfight Tactics mode, you’ve probably had Twitter notifications from your favorite Rioters on and have been checking for any updates on the mode as it came to the PBE servers. The time has now come for Teamfight Tactics to make an appearance on the PBE now that it’s live there for all players with test server accounts to try out. Riot Games added the mode and is monitoring feedback and how it performs on the test servers and will continue to do so in the time leading up to its live release.

Teamfight Tactics doesn’t need much of an introduction by now if you’ve been following the game mode’s journey towards the PBE, but if you haven’t, you can catch up on what it’s all about through some gameplay videos which were released prior to the PBE rollout. It’s essentially Riot’s version of Dota Auto Chess and lets eight players build teams of champions who automatically fight each other after they’ve been strategically chosen, placed, and armed.

Only PBE players will be able to participate in the beta, though there are probably many more PBE testers out there now that Teamfight Tactics is live on the servers. For the PBE newcomers, posts on the PBE boards are a good place to start if you’re planning on keeping up with what happens to Teamfight Tactics and how Riot adjusts it in the coming days. There’s already one post about the mode that’s live from Ed “SapMagic” Altorfer, the UX lead for Teamfight Tactics. The Rioter reminded players that this is a beta, so there will be problems, but Riot is requesting feedback and reports from players to fix these issues.

PBE is up with Teamfight Tactics. Good luck, tacticians! Check out our PBE post for more context: https://t.co/NXCNi9IA5N#loldev #tft pic.twitter.com/9oDxHOLWgI — SapMagic (Ed Altorfer) (@RiotSapMagic) June 18, 2019

We’re aware PBE is near capacity. We’re assessing whether we can increase it but we wanna make sure things are looking good first. Hang tight! — SapMagic (Ed Altorfer) (@RiotSapMagic) June 18, 2019

According to the Rioter’s comments about the PBE activity, there’s certainly quite a bit of interest in the mode seeing how the PBE is “near capacity.” It’s unknown if there will be any more spots opened up for more players, but it sounds like you won’t have any trouble finding a Teamfight Tactics match if you’re able to get into the beta.

PBE signups are still open if you want to try your luck at getting in after being swayed by all the hype, but you’ll need an account with Honor Level 3 at a minimum if you want to play. You’ll have to wait for the live server release otherwise.