‘League of Legends’ Teases Two New Champions

League of Legends has not one, but two champions that are being teased, one of which is a mage and the other one that apparently has to be bound by chains.

During Riot Games’ Champion Roadmap that was shared on Monday, Ryan “Riot Reav3” Mireles previewed the first of the two new champions as a colorful mage. He said that the team’s mostly focusing on Visual and Gameplay Updates for the near future, but that a new mage is certainly on the way.

“This season, the Champions Team has been focusing slightly more on VGUs and slightly less on new champs, so I won’t be mimicking the last couple blog posts exactly,” Riot Reav3 said. “Instead, I’ll be focusing mostly on the upcoming VGUs. We do have a few new champions in development — including a rather colorful mage that won’t stay hidden for too much longer — but it’s a bit far away to go into specific details yet.”

The image above was also shared to give some insight into the champion’s theme with colorful flowers and a mysterious symbol underneath the flora.

As for the second champion, another image was shared that shows two massive chains leading up into the shadows. If you look closely between the chains in the shadows, you’ll see what appears to be a pair of legs standing there in the dark. The legs make it look as though the figure isn’t too large — at least not in comparison to other League champions — but the massive chains suggest otherwise. A marbled ground with designs embedded in it also suggest that this isn’t a typical prison the figure’s being held in, but there’s little that’s known about the new champ outside of the teaser Riot Reav3 gave.

“But I’ll leave you with one last bit of info on new champions,” Riot Reav3 teased. “Besides the colorful new mage currently in hiding, we have another new champion locked away, with no release date in sight.”

As always, the words used in these teasers aren’t just being chosen for fun. The fact that the new mage is “in hiding” means that it’ll likely have some kind of stealth ability while the first teaser about its reveal being “far away” could indicate that it’ll have some serious range on its abilities. Similarly, the “locked away” reference to the second champion could have something to do with its abilities, as well while the “no release date in sight” detail could mean that it has some kind of vision-obscuring spells like Nocturne or Graves.

As for the timeframe for the new champions’ release, Riot Reav3 said on Reddit that they’ll be out back-to-back. He said that the champion updates for Nunu and Ezreal would come first, with the two champions following them as Kayle and Morgana’s updates coming sometime next year.