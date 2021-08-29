Paramount+ Orders League of Legends Esports Series From American Vandal Creators

✖

Paramount+ has officially announced a new series order for Players, a documentary-style comedy about esports from the creators of Netflix's American Vandal, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault. Players is set to follow a fictional, professional League of Legends esports team through highs and lows as the rookies and veterans alike attempt to win a championship title. The show is set to be produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, and Yacenda and Perrault serve as executive producers in addition to co-creating the show.

Additionally, Funny Or Die's Joe Farrell and Mike Farah serve as executive producers on the series as well as Tim McAuliffe, League of Legends developer Riot Games, 3Arts' Ari Lubet, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners' Todd Sellers. Co-creator and executive producer Yacenda will also direct the series. Here's how Paramount+ and ViacomCBS officially describe the new series:

"PLAYERS is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together."

At this point, Players does not yet have any release date or, really, any further details. No cast or exact details of the roles have been announced. Given that it was just given a series order by Paramount+, it is unclear when it might release. The two seasons of American Vandal are currently available to stream over on Netflix. League of Legends, for its part, is one of the biggest video games on the planet, and Paramount+ calls it "the most-played PC game in the world." It also has a popular non-fictional esports scene. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game League of Legends right here.

What do you think about the creators of American Vandal tackling a documentary-style comedy about League of Legends esports? Are you looking forward to seeing how Players shakes out? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!