‘League of Legends’ Accounts Will Get More Two-Step Verification Requests Soon

League of Legends players who value the security of their account will be pleased to hear that more verification requests in the two-step verification process will be seen starting this year, Riot Games said.

Two-step verification is the process of adding another layer of security to an account that requires account holders to verify their identities beyond simply entering a password, and it’s a feature League of Legends players have been requesting for some time now. Riot Games has already implemented two-step verification measures on some parts of League of Legends accounts, but starting this year, more verification requests will be seen when on different sites that could change players’ accounts, Riot Games said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The question of the two-step verification process came up in an Ask Riot post where player support accounts specialist Riot Marowe responded to a user’s question and said Riot Games did have an update on two-step verification.

“We actually do! We know this is something players have been asking about for a while, and we’re happy to announce that the wait is almost over,” Riot Marowe said. “Starting this year, you’re going to be getting verification requests when you try to log in to your League of Legends account on the website to make changes to your account, or when you perform other tasks that may require a higher level of security. We’ve already been requiring two step verification for the past few months to log into the account management portal.”

Describing how the process will work for anyone who hasn’t experienced a two-step verification message that asks players to identify themselves as the owners of a particular account, the Rioter said anyone who logs into an account from a new device will have a code sent to the email address associated with that League of Legends account. After that, it’s just a matter of inputting that code when prompted to verify ownership of the account. The device used to access the account will then be registered as one of the account holder’s “trusted devices,” the Rioter said, which means the player won’t have to go through the process on that same device again when they log in later.

For now, the codes will only be sent via email, but Riot Marowe said Riot Games is currently evaluating “whether or not it makes sense to develop a mobile app-based solution for two-factor authentication.”