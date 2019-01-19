Reformed ‘League of Legends’ Streamer Tyler1 Gets a Gift from Riot Games

League of Legends streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp got a gift from Riot Games after the game’s developer collaborated with a content creator to keep the reformed player on the right path in Season 9.

Tyler1 is known for playing Draven and his explosive streams, but he’s better known as a player who was banned by Riot Games due to toxicity and was forced to play off-stream or else he risked his accounts getting banned. At the start of 2018, he was unbanned by Riot Games and returned in dramatic fashion to stream once again. One year later, after climbing through the ranks, streaming his matches, and getting chat restricted instead of outright banned, Tyler1 got a gift from Riot Games to remind him not to be toxic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

League of Legends content creator ZOMBGiEF who’s known for their creative interpretations of the game’s champions said they got to work with Riot Games to send the artwork below to Tyler1. The content creator said Riot Games reached out to them to put something together for the streamer. Tyler1 can be seen in the clip above as he opens the present, but fair warning to those unfamiliar with his streams that they’re usually loud and peppered with expletives.

“Last month Riot reached and asked me to draw a cartoon to send to T1 as a pre-season gift,” ZOMBGiEF said on Reddit as they shared their artwork with others. “Being a fan of T1, I jumped on board. I got to hash out a few concepts with some of Riot’s community managers and the result was this pic which was printed, framed and sent to him over the holidays. He just opened it on stream and now I can finally share it with you guys.”

The artwork shows Tyler1 as his signature champion, Draven, wearing one of his “Reformed” shirts that’s available as part of the streamer’s merch. With his cat in the trash can next to him and Draven’s axe twirling on his finger, the interpretation of Tyler1 writes “I will not be toxic next season,” on the blackboard.

League of Legends’ Season 9 starts on January 23rd, so expect another year of Tyler1’s streams as he continues trying to play and stay unbanned.