League of Legends Reveals Details for 3 Champion Reworks

Riot Games dropped the latest League of Legends Champion Roadmap this week, and this one had quite a bit of information about not only new champions but also several reworks Riot has planned. Two of those – the ones for Udyr and Skarner, respectively – were already known about, but there’s another one planned for Aurelion Sol as well. Release windows and where productions stands on the reworks differ depending on which champion you’re talking about, but we at least got some details on all three of them this week.

Udyr’s rework was revealed the longest ago, and as such, it makes sense that Riot’s now announced that Udyr “is finished at this point.” Udyr will be the recipient of a Visual and Gameplay Update (VGU) which means everything about him from the way he plays to the way he looks will be changed, but Riot confirmed they’re still keeping intact his Tiger, Bear, Turtle, and Phoenix stances. Current work being done on Udyr pertains to his various skins with “most of the team working on his Spirit Guard skin,” Riot said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Udyr’s rework, Skarner’s was revealed much more recently at the start of this year. Skarner won the community poll where players voted for the second time which champion they’d like to see reworked. The previous poll saw Fiddlesticks and Volibear neck and neck, so both of them ended up getting reworked. The concept art below showed some of the ideas Riot’s currently kicking around for Skarner, but the Champion Roadmap clarified that Riot hasn’t yet officially begun working on the rework, so it looks like Skarner’s is definitely the furthest out.

And then there’s Aurelion Sol, the star dragon champion who’s been tweaked several times in the past without much success in terms of upping his rate of play. Surveys still show that people love the thematic qualities of Aurelion Sol, so Riot is trying something different with him by making him League’s first “Comprehensive Gameplay Update.” This means that Aurelion Sol will receive changes on the scale of Urgot’s and Sion’s when they were reworked, but unlike those two, his visuals won’t need changing beyond whatever new effects accompany his abilities. He’s supposed to have his rework released by the end of the year, Riot said, with Riot hoping “his star forging gameplay will be both spectacular to see and more intuitive to play.”

The Champion Roadmap can be read through in full here with more info on these reworks expected to be shared as we get closer to the champion updates’ releases.