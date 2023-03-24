League of Legends Update Nerfs Milio

League of Legends' newest champion, Milio, was only out for a couple of days before a quick hotfix was released to tone down the character's power. These sorts of post-release hotfixes aren't uncommon by any means and are typically seen soon after a champion launches, but this one in particular brought with it a pretty significant set of nerfs compared to what's usually seen in situations like this. This hotfix followed an abnormally high winrate for the champion which did suggest that some nerfs were needed for the new support, though it's still early to see how Milio will perform with these nerfs in mind.

The Milio nerfs haven't been added to the patch notes for Patch 13.6 yet, but they were announced on social media via one of League's various Twitter accounts. His passive, his Cozy Campfire, and his Warm Hugs abilities were all nerfed in multiple ways with those changes seen below:

League of Legends' Milio Nerfs

Passive: Fired Up!

AD Scaling: 15-50% >>> 15-35%

W: Cozy Campfire

Healing: 80/110/140/170/200 >>> 70/90/110/130/150

E: Warm Hugs

Shields: 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP)>>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+25% AP)

Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 18/17/16/15/14

The nerfs are pretty significant across the board. His AD scaling on the passive takes a notable late-game hit as does the healing from Cozy Campfire and the shielding effect from Warm Hugs. The fact that Warm Hugs also got a cooldown nerf is particularly impactful given that it affects the ability across all stages of the games. Cooldowns are vital for any champion, but for Enchanters like Milio who are basically walking wards if all their abilities are on cooldown, he'll feel those nerfs even more.

In a separate tweet, Riot Games said it's working on additional Milio problems involving crashes.

"Heads up players, we're just shipped some mid-patch adjustments that will bring Milio's power down a notch," Riot said. "We're also working on resolving a few issues regarding rare instances where Milio and Illaoi can sometimes cause games to crash."