League of Legends’ Versus Event Gets Extended

The Versus event that’s now live for League of Legends players still has a while before it ends, but it’s already received an extension due to some difficulties with the missions.

Pitting Darius supporters against those fighting for Garen and Noxus, the VS event began on June 27 with new missions being added every day to give players chances to earn loot and fight for their God-King. Though there were and are tons of missions to complete, Riot Games said that there were some issues with processing the missions once players completed them. Riot’s senior designer Riot Mortdog took to the League boards to confirm that problems were indeed occurring with some of the missions and that steps are being taken to fix the issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Apologies everyone. There were indeed some issues getting everyone’s missions processed,” Riot Mortdog said. “We’re working quickly to resolve it.”

In the meantime, Riot has plans both for how the VS event will be extended and how players will receive compensation for the missions that they might’ve missed out on. Originally scheduled to end on July 11, the event will now end a day later due to the issues. The Rioter broke down the steps that Riot’s taking that include a “makeup” mission with some easy tokens on the table as a reward.

The Versus event will be extended 24 hours.

We will reprocess all your missed missions, so you hard work is not lost. Dailies will show up again giving you another shot at them, and past progress should count as well.

As a bonus, we’ll add a very easy “makeup” mission that will award an extra 10 tokens, in case you missed the dailies.

With all those VS tokens that players are earning, there are plenty of different in-game loot options to spend them on. Loading screen boarders for the new God-King skins, special icons, champion shards, Key Fragments, and VS-themed Orbs are all craftable through the client’s loot tab once you select the VS tokens. The Lion and Wolf Orbs are the most expensive option at 80 VS tokens each, but you can easily get that amount with how many tokens are earnable, especially after the new VS mission gets added to allow for more loot. The different prices for all the loot can be seen here.

League of Legends’ Darius vs. Garen event is now live and should now be scheduled to end on July 12.