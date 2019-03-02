‘League of Legends’ Players Are Voting on Tristana’s Next Skin

League of Legends players have a say in what skin Riot Games releases next for Tristana with voting now open to decide the Yordle’s next cosmetic.

Just as it did with Illaoi in 2017, Riot Games is putting Tristana’s next skin in players’ hands by allowing the community to vote on which new look the champion will get. The three options are Sugar Rush Tristana, Galactic Gunner Tristana, and Little Demon Tristana, each of those seen in the image below shared when Riot Games announced the skin voting event.

Players must sign in here to vote for their favorite cosmetic and will be able to cast their votes until the end of March 6th when the voting will come to a close. An icon will be given out to players who cast a vote, but the real reward will be for those whose favorite skin actually gets the most votes and is turned into the real deal.

“We explored a wide range of possibilities for Trist’s next skin, and we’re down to the three concepts we’re most excited about,” Riot Games said in its announcement. “Now, the decision is in your hands. Vote on which skin you’d like to see us create. If the results are super close, we’ll look at the preference of Tristana mains to help us make the final call, so make sure your voice is heard.”

Players have been voicing their opinions since the voting session opened with votes being cast for each of the three skins. The voting process doesn’t reveal the live results, so don’t expect there to be a visible number to race against. Sugar Rush Tristana seems to have a slight edge on the competition judging from reactions to the initial post and comments within the community of Tristana mains, though each of them have a shot at winning.

The names aren’t final, and neither are the concepts for the skins, so things could change prior to the final cosmetic’s release. During the development of Illaoi’s Resistance skin which was originally listed as a Battlecast cosmetic, Riot Games provided frequent updates on the processes behind the skin’s creation. These insights showed how the skin changed from the time it was first revealed to when it was released, so perhaps a similar peek into the development process will accompany Tristana’s skin. There were several months between the time Illaoi’s skin voting was announced in October 2017 and the moment it landed on the PBE in February 2018, so players will have plenty of time to see the process unfold.