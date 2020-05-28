League of Legends: Wild Rift Gameplay Event Announced

League of Legends: Wild Rift, the new version of League of Legends that’ll take the game off the PC platform and onto others, will show off some new gameplay on Friday during the next Summer Game Fest event. Riot Games and Summer Game Fest announced the plans for the Wild Rift event on Thursday and said the gameplay reveal would take place at 8 a.m. PT and would be accompanied by an interview with the game’s design lead. This will be the first on Wild Rift that we’ve seen in a while apart from some details shared back in March.

We’ve seen some gameplay from Wild Rift before that showed how different champions have been refitted to work for mobile devices and on consoles, but this next event will likely give us our best look yet at the game. It hasn’t been said what the extent of the event will be beyond just gameplay, so we’ll have to tune into the showcase to see what’s planned.

Tomorrow at 11am ET / 8 am PT, tune in for a @LeagueOfLegends @wildrift gameplay reveal and interview with @RiotFeralPony #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/osK8kAJCDs — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 28, 2020

Brian “Riot FeralPony” Feeney, the design lead for Wild Rift, will also make an appearance during the gameplay event to talk about the game. Feeney spoke about Wild Rift in the March update above which showed off some hints of gameplay and went over some of the changes made to champions to make them work in the game.

Excited to talk more about wild rift! Been a while since we got to sit down and talk about it. Thanks for the opportunity @summergamefest ! https://t.co/68heUbZYBS — Feral Pony (@RiotFeralPony) May 28, 2020

This new event follows a brief update on Wild Rift shared weeks ago that said Riot would have more to shared on the game this month. One of the most compelling parts of that update that we’ll perhaps hear more about during the Wild Rift gameplay reveal is the plan for alpha tests to be extended to some users. Brazil and the Philippines were two regions said to be getting a limited alpha test soon, so hearing more details on that and other plans for testing the game seems likely.

“We’re temporarily raising the required device specs to support a very limited alpha test next month in Brazil and the Philippines,” Riot’s update on Wild Rift from earlier in May said. “More info on that, and a bunch more, at the end of May.”

League of Legends: Wild Rift is planned for a mobile release in 2020 and a console release after the mobile platform.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.