‘League of Legends’ Devs Confirm the “Year in Review” Feature Is Still Coming

League of Legends’ “Year in Review” feature that gives players a way to look back on their year of gaming is still in the works for 2018’s stats, Riot Games confirmed.

Through an official League of Legends site released late in 2017 by Riot Games, players could search for different Summoner names to see different stats for themselves and others. This meant that players could see how they performed compared to others but could also see how frequently their friends died to certain champions, got multi-kills, and other interesting statistical information from a year’s worth of League of Legends.

The previous Year in Review site was released in December 2017 before the new year started though, so with no such feature released yet now that 2019 has begun, some players wondered if there simply wouldn’t be another Year in Review this year. Responding to a post on Reddit where players discussed the absence of the Year in Review for 2018, Riot Games’ QA analyst Riot Xyrox responded to say the developer still has plans to make the feature available to League of Legends players with a release date targeted for some time in January.

“The ‘Year in Review’ for this year is still planned and will be coming soon,” Riot Xyrox said on Reddit. “No finalized date yet but the “Mid January” estimate from the Russian forum post linked above is as accurate as we can be right now. Thanks for your patience!”

Last year’s review of how players performed during the year also included some general stats for the game that would be of interest to anyone who played a reasonable amount throughout the year. Beneath the player search bar, for example, the previous Year in Review stats showed how many Ardent Censers were purchased in 2017, an item that dominated the meta for some time before Riot Games took action. It also revealed how many mushrooms Teemo had thrown throughout the year across the many players that play as the Yordle, that stat and the Ardent Censor information likely being replaced this year by similarly interesting information.

League of Legends’ Year in Review feature is expected to release some time in mid-January, though Riot Games will likely announce an official release date closer to time.