Valve Shuts Down Left 4 Dead 3 Rumors

Valve has shut down some of the recent rumors about a supposed Left 4 Dead 3 project by definitively saying the company is “absolutely not working on anything” related to the Left 4 Dead series. This denial comes after numerous rumors and speculations suggested that the company was looking for a way to bring back the Left 4 Dead series in some way whether that be through virtual reality or a more traditional experience, but it looks like the rumors were just rumors after all.

IGN obtained a statement from Valve in light of these rumors that distanced the studio from anything related to Left 4 Dead. Valve said it’s not working on a new Left 4 Dead game “for now,” which puts recent rumors to rest.

“We’ve seen rumors to this effect for the last couple of months,” Valve said. “We did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next gen opportunities a few years ago. But we are absolutely not working on anything L4D related now, and haven’t for years.”

Valve continued to say it was clear that “some people are having fun creating misinformation” to get people all fired up about a new Left 4 Dead project but added that “for now a new L4D game is not something we’re working on.”

Talks about Left 4 Dead 3 or other kinds of Left 4 Dead games have been ongoing for some time now in the form of supposed leaks and talks of virtual reality projects. The Left 4 Dead games are being talked about most recently because of a tweet from the president of HTC China that contained slides from a presentation. One of those slides said that the new Half-Life: Alyx game and “LFD3 will drive consumer and AAA studio interest.” That information was supposedly based on reports from Valve News Network its creator, Tyler McVicker, who has since distanced himself from these interpretations of reports by saying he didn’t say Left 4 Dead 3 was coming next, only that it was real at some point.

For now, we do know at least that Valve is working on Half-Life: Alyx, the virtual reality game that’ll be the long-awaited continuation of the Half-Life series. It was revealed by Valve in 2019 and is scheduled to release in March for SteamVR-compatible devices.