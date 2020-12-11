Left 4 Dead Spiritual Successor Back 4 Blood Is Holding a Closed Alpha Soon

✖

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, finally has a release date for next year, but those interested won’t have to wait that long to go hands-on with the game. Instead, you can look forward to a closed alpha that’s scheduled to take place much sooner with the closed alpha starting on December 17th. It’ll run from then until December 21 and is only on PC, and you’ll be able to play it immediately after the Turtle Rock Studios team shows off their own gameplay presentation for Back 4 Blood.

Following the big reveal at The Game Awards that gave the game a June 22, 2021, release date and our best look yet at gameplay from Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios announced the closed alpha. If you’re on the PC platform and want to take part, you can sign up to be considered for the opportunity. All you have to do is put in an email but know that doing so does not necessarily mean that you’ll get access to the closed alpha.

Squad up and register now for a chance to join the #Back4Blood closed Alpha! https://t.co/jw3VlIv2XT pic.twitter.com/FeUYep9jDq — Back4Blood (@back4blood) December 11, 2020

As for what’s actually going to be in the closed alpha for players to try, those details haven’t yet been confirmed. We know from the game’s site and from previews seen already that it has a co-op campaign and PvP modes for players to experience, so perhaps we’ll see a mix of those included in the closed alpha.

It all sounds quite familiar to those who remember Left 4 Dead and its sequel fondly, so if you played those games, it’s worth looking into this one. Turtle Rock Studios is also the developer that worked on the original Left 4 Dead as well, so even if it’s not Left 4 Dead by its name, it’s likely based on what we’ve seen so far that Left 4 Dead fans are in good hands here.

Back 4 Blood is scheduled to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms on June 22, 2021. The closed alpha will take place starting on December 17th after the gameplay showcase event which starts at 10 a.m. PT.