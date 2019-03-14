‘Left 4 Dead’ Creators Debut New Zombie Co-Op Game, ‘Back 4 Blood’

Since Valve won’t be giving us Left 4 Dead 3 anytime soon, the studio that gave us the franchise in the first place, Turtle Rock Studios, are coming up with their own solution: A new co-op zombie shooter called Back 4 Blood. Though we don’t have a trailer yet, the team is excited about their latest adventure and decided to share a few details as they work towards completion.

According to the studio over on their official website, they are “going back to [its] roots and at the same time innovating on them.” The developer is keeping details on Back 4 Blood close to the vest; the studio hasn’t released any images of the game and teased “new features we aren’t ready to talk about just yet.”

But though it’s from the Left 4 Dead team, don’t expect this to be a spiritual successor. “Back 4 Blood is our own brand new, original IP,” the studio mentioned. “You’ll be able to shoot up a lot of zombies like in Left 4 Dead, but there’s a whole lot of new stuff in Back 4 Blood which makes it unique.”

“It’s hard to overstate what an awesome opportunity this is. We get to return to a genre that was born in our studio with over ten years of additional experience and zombie ideas racked up in our brains,” said Chris Ashton, co-founder and design director, Turtle Rock Studios, in a news release. “We also have some of the best teammates in the business at WBIE who understand our development process and are equally committed to our player-first mentality. We love being able to announce, so we can start working with the community right away.”

“We are not resting on any past laurels. Our goal is to take all we’ve learned and push forward. We know that’s a tall order,” said Phil Robb, Co-founder and Creative Director, Turtle Rock Studios. “We’re growing the team considerably because we’re stepping up to the biggest challenge in this studio’s history. We know this title has to stand out and we fully intend to make that happen.”

And no, it won’t have battle royale.

The game is slated for an Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC release, though a specific date hasn’t been revealed at this time. To learn more, check out the game’s official FAQ right here.

