Xbox Exclusive Comes to PS5 and Earns 95/100 Rating With PlayStation Fans

A former Xbox console exclusive — a game formerly only available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — recently came to both PS4 and PS5, shedding its Xbox console exclusivity in the process, and PlayStation fans are enjoying it. And we know we are enjoying it because, since its release, it has earned a 4.73 out of 5 stars, which on a 100-point scale is a 95 out of 100. Interestingly, this is substantially higher than its Xbox Store score; however, it’s an Xbox Game Pass game. And this latter bit is relevant because almost always Game Pass hurts user review scores. We know this because when a game is added to the subscription service, its score usually lowers, and this is simply because no barrier to entry means there is no download filter. Whatever the case here, because Game Pass isn’t on PlayStation, and the game in question is not free with Sony’s equivalent, PS Plus.

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More specifically, a few days ago, developer Panik Arcade and publisher Future Friends released CloverPit on PS4 and PS5 via the PlayStation Store. And because there is no retail release, the PlayStation Store is the only place PS4 and PS5 users can purchase the game. How many have purchased the game so far, we do not know, but it has amassed nearly 200 user reviews in a short amount of time, which is partially thanks to its $10 asking price. Of these 200 user reviews, 91% of them award the game a perfect 5/5. As is often the case, the next highest percentage is 1/5, with 4% of the share. While this may seem high based on its 3.5/5 stars on the Xbox Store, it actually matches its 90% approval rating on Steam.

Balatro Meets Buckshot Roulette

For those just learning about the game, CloverPit debuted in 2025 and is pitched as the “demonic lovechild of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette.” In the rogue-lite, players are trapped in a hell of their own creation, locked in a rusty cell with a slot machine and an ATM. To get out, you must pay off your debts, which means you will need to find inventive ways to manipulate the slot machine as the odds are not in your favor.

As a rogue-lite, dozens of hours can easily be dumped into CloverPit — if not more — but for most who just want to play the game to completion once, it will take about 7 to 13 hours, on average, to beat. It’s not the longest game, hence why it is only $10. Meanwhile, if even $10 is too much for your wallet right now, there is a new free PS5 game, which happens to be a remake of a PS2 classic.