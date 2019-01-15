This ‘Legend of Zelda’ Cosplay Brings Link and Dark Link to Life In Stunning Detail

Cosplay is a phenomenal way for creative fans to show their love for their beloved characters from popular games, movies, TV shows, and books. In this instance, two twins combined their creative energy and gave the rest of the community an incredible look at Dark Link and Link side-by-side.
Night time photos are a lot of fun to do for us, and love the effect they give 😊🌙 Dark Link: Mel Link: Shenae Photo: @cursed_gear_photography
The cosplaying duo goes by “Guzzardi Art & Cosplay” as these two sisters from Australia share their talent with the gaming community. Both Shenea and Mel Guzzardi are incredibly talented and their latest work of art quite literally brings the Legend of Zelda protagonist to life:
YAY our bookings for Sydney Madman Festival Brisbane MadFest and Melb MadFest have been confirmed! Got some of the flights and accom sorted too. Next year is gonna be packed with us doing Artist Alley booths all over the country, couple new states too! 👏✈️ Dark Link: Mel Link: Shenae Photography: @steamkittens
Exciting things over the next couple days! On Sun we're selling at @go_gameout Game Market October again! It's a market for all things retro and modern gaming – games, consoles, accessories, freeplay and art! Last time we picked up a few childhood gems, recommend checking it out! AND tomorrow we'll be at @hauntvillemelbourne Halloween Festival on behalf of @clubcosplayaustralia! We'll be getting in costume and halloween spirit, spreading the Club Cosplay word and cards at the Fright Night Bar inside the Festival! So excited to get our spook on, see the haunted houses and attractions, and have a drink or two! 👏
Getting ready for PAX coming up, can't believe it's so soon 😱 Who else is coming??
The pair have an incredible portfolio of both cosplay and art that they create together. You can see even more of their amazing work right here on their official website!
