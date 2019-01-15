This ‘Legend of Zelda’ Cosplay Brings Link and Dark Link to Life In Stunning Detail

Cosplay is a phenomenal way for creative fans to show their love for their beloved characters from popular games, movies, TV shows, and books. In this instance, two twins combined their creative energy and gave the rest of the community an incredible look at Dark Link and Link side-by-side.

The cosplaying duo goes by “Guzzardi Art & Cosplay” as these two sisters from Australia share their talent with the gaming community. Both Shenea and Mel Guzzardi are incredibly talented and their latest work of art quite literally brings the Legend of Zelda protagonist to life:

The pair have an incredible portfolio of both cosplay and art that they create together. You can see even more of their amazing work right here on their official website!

