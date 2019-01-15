Gaming

This ‘Legend of Zelda’ Cosplay Brings Link and Dark Link to Life In Stunning Detail

Cosplay is a phenomenal way for creative fans to show their love for their beloved characters from popular games, movies, TV shows, and books. In this instance, two twins combined their creative energy and gave the rest of the community an incredible look at Dark Link and Link side-by-side.

The cosplaying duo goes by “Guzzardi Art & Cosplay” as these two sisters from Australia share their talent with the gaming community. Both Shenea and Mel Guzzardi are incredibly talented and their latest work of art quite literally brings the Legend of Zelda protagonist to life:

View this post on Instagram

Exciting things over the next couple days! On Sun we’re selling at @go_gameout Game Market October again! It’s a market for all things retro and modern gaming – games, consoles, accessories, freeplay and art! Last time we picked up a few childhood gems, recommend checking it out! AND tomorrow we’ll be at @hauntvillemelbourne Halloween Festival on behalf of @clubcosplayaustralia! We’ll be getting in costume and halloween spirit, spreading the Club Cosplay word and cards at the Fright Night Bar inside the Festival! So excited to get our spook on, see the haunted houses and attractions, and have a drink or two! 👏 – #gameout #gogameout #link #thelegendofzelda #zeldacosplay #smashcon #legendofzelda #linkcosplay #zelda #darklink #shadowlink #nintendo #twlightprincess #cosplayer #tloz #cosplay #gaming #gamingcosplay #zeldabreathofthewild #breathofthewild #botw #zbotw #videogamecosplay #gamecosplay #ocarinaoftime #zeldaocarinaoftime #ganondorfcosplay #ganondorf #gaming #videogames

A post shared by Guzzardi Art & Cosplay (@guzzardiart) on

The pair have an incredible portfolio of both cosplay and art that they create together. You can see even more of their amazing work right here on their official website!

Thoughts on the amazing Legend of Zelda cosplay above? Sound off with what you thought about the Dark Link and Link side-by-side in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

