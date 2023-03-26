New Zelda Rumor Teases Imminent Tears of the Kingdom Reveal

A new rumor tied to Nintendo has suggested that the Japanese gaming publisher will have new information to share in relation to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom quite soon. Despite being out in less than two months, Nintendo has still been incredibly quiet when it comes to new details on the next mainline Zelda title. Other than showing off a new trailer for the game roughly one month ago, little else associated with Tears of the Kingdom has been highlighted over the past year. And while it seems likely that this won't remain true for much longer, one rumor has now claimed that Nintendo could be preparing a big info dump in mere days.

Coming by way of Nintendo Prime, it has been suggested that Nintendo is planning an announcement or reveal of some sort for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for this Tuesday, March 28th. This rumor comes from an anonymous source that supposedly shared these details with Nintendo Prime. As for what Nintendo could opt to announce at this time, it was speculated that this reveal could be associated with new gameplay footage, merch, or anything else tethered to Zelda.

Perhaps the most likely reveal that Nintendo may have in store, though, would be related to a new version of the Nintendo Switch. Around the start of 2023, a new model of the Nintendo Switch OLED that contained iconography associated with Tears of the Kingdom leaked online. Since that time, fans have been patiently waiting for Nintendo to announce this special edition of the Switch OLED. Although such a reveal has yet to transpire, maybe we could finally get a look at this new console soon enough.

Per usual, given the tenuous nature of this new Zelda rumor, be sure to take everything that has been outlined with a grain of salt. Until we officially hear more from Nintendo in relation to Tears of the Kingdom, it's best to not get too excited about a potential reveal. Still, it might be worth keeping your eyes peeled more than normal this coming week if you're eagerly anticipating the next Zelda game.

At this point in time, the only thing we know with absolute certainty about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is that its launch is right around the corner. Tears of the Kingdom is poised to release on May 12th and will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms when it arrives.