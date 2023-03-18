The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has a Very Bizarre Preorder Bonus

The search for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news took an unexpected turn this week when it was revealed that some people will be able to get their hands on a very strange preorder bonus for the game if they buy it ahead of time. While most preorder bonuses consist of things like in-game skins, some resources to get players started, or the occasional physical collectible like posters and pins, but in this case, those who preorder Tears of the Kingdom from Amazon Japan will net themselves a nice, shiny spoon imprinted with the name of the game.

Twitter user and deal finder Wario64 was one of the first to point out the strange preorder bonus as it appeared on the Amazon Japan site. A preview of the preorder bonus can be seen below to reveal an item that looks very much how you'd probably imagine it would -- it's a spoon that says "The Legend of Zelda" going up the handle with the series' logo pressed into the end of it.

it appears Amazon JPN preorder bonus for Tears of the Kingdom is...a spoon/fork pic.twitter.com/j0ipOECFqG — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 17, 2023

Interestingly enough, it looks like this spoon is part of a set with the other half of the collectible being a fork that features identical Legend of Zelda branding. The Amazon Japan listing for Tears of the Kingdom only lists the spoon, however. The item is exclusive to that regional retailer, though it looks like those in the United States can still purchase it to have that version of the game delivered with the spoon upon release.

Spoons and forks aren't exactly the pressing Zelda topics those fans would prefer to be talking about right now with a new game just a few months out, but considering how there's been so little said about the game recently, these are the sorts of interesting finds Zelda fans take solace in while they wait for more news. Rumors and leaks, of course, have attempted to show off parts of the game early through things like new enemy designs and hopes of DLC for the game, but those sorts of searches will hopefully be able to be put to rest soon if Nintendo shares more on Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its May release date.