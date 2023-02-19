The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Could Bring Back Major Skyward Sword Character

It looks like a character from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword could end up making an appearance in Nintendo's upcoming game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For the most part, many entries in the Zelda series have been largely disconnected from one another. This has meant that outside of characters like Link, Zelda, Ganon, and a handful of others, each new installment sees a new supporting cast more often than not. And while Tears of the Kingdom will buck this trend in some capacity since it's a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, Nintendo might be dropping hints about bringing back another fan-favorite character.

Noted by GameRant, recent trailers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be hinting at a return of Fi from Skyward Sword. For those that don't remember (or perhaps never played Skyward Sword), Fi is a spirit that was created to inhabit the Master Sword. She served as Link's companion within Skyward Sword, and in larger Zelda lore, it has been implied that she has accompanied every hero of Hyrule on their own adventures.

The reason why it's believed that Fi could be coming back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is because of the state of the Master Sword itself. As we've seen in trailers for the game, the Master Sword seems to have been demolished for reasons that aren't yet clear. Assuming that the destruction of the sword were to have an impact on Fi as the weapon's spirit, there's a chance that she could be coming back in Tears of the Kingdom. Not to mention, Zelda herself also refers to someone in the newest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom and tells them to lend Link their power. Perhaps this mysterious figure that Zelda is addressing is Fi.

For now, this is nothing more than a fan theory, but luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to see if this hypothesis comes true. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch in just a few short months on May 12th, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Would you like to see Fi make a return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? And will be playing the game for yourself later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.