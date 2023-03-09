The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fans Share Wildest Encounters
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans are sharing their weirdest moments ahead of the sequel's release. Nintendo is bringing players the long-awaited follow up to the Switch title with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As the days tick by until May 12, players are posting some amazing clips from Breath of the Wild. As any seasoned Switch owner knows, the threats waiting for you in the launch title are wide-ranging. However, with this specific The Legend of Zelda release, the user created hazards are as much of concern as any monster that Hyrule could provide. From physics blunders to just absolutely breaking the game, Link has a lot to watch out for. Check out some of the best posts down below!
Here's how Nintendo describes the upcoming sequel: "An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch system. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination."
Guardian jumpscare https://t.co/aP4vsOKMOi pic.twitter.com/NY4P0abdIq— Blutgang – Fire Emblem Engage (@Blutgang_3) March 9, 2023
"In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"
What's your most random Zelda moment? Let us know in the comments down below!
What happened to the boy?!?!
That time that Sidon had a moment of weakness. https://t.co/zQFhfklIzW pic.twitter.com/E0JPRoXgwH— Sunny 🔪☀️ CEO of Omosun (@RTyourSUNNY) March 9, 2023
Not the best moment!
https://t.co/YU0ANw8j41— ♡ Moth ♡ (@Mothh_Mannn) March 9, 2023
I was very dumb ngl pic.twitter.com/MonfB7O5vc
A work of art
i get to post my magnum opus once again https://t.co/a1tNCenOrc pic.twitter.com/JyCaXdKS41— Phoebe (@DeebyFeeby) March 9, 2023
Gotta get the Cucco's in there
don't fuck with the cuccos https://t.co/xoyKVJ53sX pic.twitter.com/6tgVebW6eB— Abarbado✨ (@Abarbad0) March 9, 2023
Hysterical.
Not my clip, but still funny https://t.co/Sjm0ewJixS pic.twitter.com/JhYMgywpnr— Tomity (@tomity_02) March 9, 2023
Unlucky vibes
I don’t even know how this was possible, I wasn’t even near anything metal! 😭 https://t.co/9RcNmv4c2k pic.twitter.com/8xl3xp36vl— Shin Rhys (@_ShinRhys) March 9, 2023
All bangers
My top 3 faves: https://t.co/laN4jVr9BF pic.twitter.com/tClcYmaO9x— ✨#AmeBeliever✨ (@starry5hark) March 9, 2023
Amazing, how does this even happen?
this for sure lmao https://t.co/19eXXaB1oW pic.twitter.com/CJbS5aYePW— Mintpanda1 🌻 (@Mintpanda1) March 9, 2023