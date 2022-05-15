The Legend of Zelda Developer Shares Bad News About Twilight Princess Switch Port

✖

A developer that has previously worked on Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series has shared some concerning news regarding a highly-rumored port of Twilight Princess for Nintendo Switch. For the better part of the past year, we've continued to hear that Nintendo is planning to bring the HD version of both Wind Waker and Twilight Princess from Wii U to Switch. And while none of these rumors have been proven true just yet, it doesn't sound like such an announcement could transpire soon.

Speaking on the Fragments of Silicon podcast recently, Tantalus CEO Tom Crago was asked about whether or not Nintendo had asked the studio to port The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess to Switch. In the past, Tantalus is a third-party company that Nintendo has relied on in the past to not only bring Twilight Princess to Wii U, but the studio also worked on last year's Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. In short, Crago said that Nintendo hasn't asked the Tantalus to port Twilight Princess to Switch, although the studio itself would be very much up to the opportunity.

"No, and look, we'd obviously love to do that, but that hasn't been a priority for Nintendo – or at least not in conversations that they've had with us," Crago made clear. "The way it works with our friends over there is we'll jump at any opportunity we can to work on one of their titles. There's a constant dialog between our two companies. Often there's a little bit of time that passes between titles, and there might be other ideas that are kicked around. But in the case of Skyward Sword, some time passed and then the email comes: 'Would you be interested in considering bringing Skyward Sword on to Switch?' To which the answer is of course: 'Yes, we would.' And then we enter into the conversations with Nintendo around what that might look like and eventually we get underway. So it was similar in a lot of senses in terms of how Twilight Princess (on Wii U) came to fruition."

Obviously, what Crago has to say here is somewhat concerning to those who have been hoping to see The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess land on Switch. Still, it's important to note that while Crago claims that Tantalus itself isn't working on such a port, perhaps Nintendo could have tapped another studio to do so. And even though this seems unlikely given that Tantalus worked on the Wii U version of the game, Nintendo could have always opted to go in a different direction with a potential Twilight Princess port for Switch.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]