New Zelda Games Teased by Nintendo Insider

It looks like some new games associated with Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the future. Within the past day, Nintendo announced that it would unfortunately be delaying the next mainline installment in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, into early 2023. And while this news was saddening to a number of Zelda fans, it sounds like Nintendo still has other plans for the series in the works.

According to a Nintendo insider that goes by the name Samus Hunter, some new Zelda games could still be coming about before the release of Breath of the Wild 2 next year. Details on what these games could be weren’t given, but it was said that Nintendo still has “backup plans for other Zelda titles.” Based on the wording in this tease, it sounds like new Zelda games for Nintendo Switch could still end up releasing in 2022 as a way to bridge the gap to the launch of Breath of the Wild 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The delay of the Sequel to Zelda BotW in Spring 2023 is a bit unfortunate… but you know, they have backup plans for other Zelda titles 🧐 — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) March 29, 2022

So what could these new Zelda games in question be? Well, over the past year, countless different rumors have circled claiming that Nintendo would be porting the HD remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess to Switch at some point. Previously, Nintendo remastered both of these entries for Wii U, but due to that console’s underperformance, not many fans were able to experience them. Given that Nintendo has already ported a number of Wii U games to Switch since the release of the console in 2017, it wouldn’t be much of a shock to see Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD make the jump to new hardware.

Then again, perhaps this tease could be related to something else entirely. After all, we have seen Nintendo do some different things with the Zelda series in recent years outside of Breath of the Wild. In fact, a full-blown remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening launched on Switch back in 2019. As such, maybe we could see Nintendo do something else with Zelda in this same vein in 2022.

Regardless of what might be happening, what are you hoping to see Nintendo do next with The Legend of Zelda? Do you believe that we could see a new game in the franchise release at some point this year? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.