New LEGO Game from 2K Possibly Leaked

Earlier this year, LEGO 2K Drive released to fairly strong critical reception. It seems 2K might not be wasting much time between LEGO releases, as a listing for a game called LEGO 2K Goooal! was apparently discovered on the PlayStation Store. While the listing has since been taken down, users on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit were able to capture an image of what appears to be legitimate key art. Basically, LEGO 2K Goooal! will be a soccer-inspired game featuring Minifig characters and building mechanics.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That said, this is not the first time LEGO 2K Goooal! has been leaked, as a rating for the game in Korea was spotted by Gematsu back in June. The key art also seems to be fairly legitimate, and it seems likely an official announcement will be made in the near future. In the key art, we can see LEGO bricks being dragged up from the field, seemingly implying that players will be able to build and customize their own stadiums. The central character in the image looks like a fairly traditional soccer player, but there are more colorful characters on the field as well, including a pirate and a knight. Some type of flying creature can also be seen in the background.

LEGO 2K Goooal! Platforms and Expectations

At this time, platforms for LEGO 2K Goooal! are unknown. Since this latest leak came from the PlayStation Store, PS5 is basically guaranteed. LEGO 2K Drive also released on PS4, alongside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. All of those would seem to be safe bets once the game does get announced. LEGO 2K Drive could also give us an idea of what to expect from 2K's next LEGO game. While the gameplay will assuredly be different, it's a safe bet that LEGO 2K Goooal! will lean into the same type of offbeat humor players saw in that game, and have come to expect from LEGO video games in general. LEGO 2K Drive had a lot of silliness in both its dialogue and in the gameplay itself.

LEGO and Video Games

LEGO has a long history with video games, dating back more than two decades. In that time, we've seen a mix between LEGO branded games like LEGO 2K Drive and LEGO City Undercover, as well as games based on licensed LEGO lines, like Star Wars, Marvel, Batman, and Harry Potter. Many of these games have been both critically and commercially successful, including 2022's LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It remains to be seen whether LEGO 2K Goooal! will be able to rank with the best LEGO games, but hopefully the developers will deliver an enjoyable experience for fans of the brand.

Are you excited for the next LEGO game from 2K? Is this the kind of game that appeals to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!