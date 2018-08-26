Lego DC Super-Villains San Diego Comic-Con Panel Now Online

There were a lot of great panels at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but some of you may have missed out because you weren’t able to go to the show. But not to worry, as the Lego Gaming YouTube channel has posted one of the great panels from the event in its entirety.

The panel is for Lego DC Super-Villains, the latest effort from Travelers Tales and WB Interactive Studios. It’s jam-packed with a number of villainous faces, out to stop Darkseid and the Justice Syndicate from taking over. We’ve posted some hands-on impressions here in case you need a reminder of what it’s all about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the panel, which you can see above, What’s Good Games’ Andrea Rene serves as host, and she’s joined by head of design for TT Games Arthur Parsons; DC Entertainment vice president of Interactive and Animation Ames Kirshen, and voice actors Julie Nathanson (Silver Banshee), Kevin Conroy (Batman) and Tara Strong (Harley Quinn).

After brief introductions, they get into the game and talk with a number of topics, even getting into a little of their voice acting for good measure. There are a lot of great stories well worth checking out, so set aside some time and relive this great panel!

Here’s the game’s synopsis, just in case you need a reminder:

“It’s good to be bad… Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Set in an open world experience within the DC universe, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to their counterparts, who have proclaimed themselves as the ‘Justice Syndicate’. It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of Earth’s new, strange, wannabe superheroes. Joined by renowned DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Harley Quinn, and countless others from the Injustice League, players will set out on an epic adventure.”

Lego DC Super-Villains releases on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. There’s a Deluxe Edition available, too!