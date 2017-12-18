Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 On Sale In Time For The Holidays

Since we’re just over a week away from Christmas, some game retailers are marking down hit titles, in the hopes of attracting new fans for a fraction of the price. And today, a pair of them offered up Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 for a notable discount.

Right now, you can either go to Best Buy or GameStop and grab hold of Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 for $39.99, a $20 discount off of the game’s normal price. This is for all three versions across the board, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. (The PC version isn’t included.) You can pick them up here at Best Buy, or here for Gamestop – and it looks like store pick-up is available in both cases. It’s unknown how long the sale will last, but we presume it will be until the end of the week. Best pick up your copy sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s more, Best Buy is offering the Deluxe Edition of the game for just $54.99, which includes the Season Pass and extra downloadable characters and features that will be introduced over the next few months. You can find them here.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 has proven to be a top-notch sequel to the original game, introducing a number of new faces to the fold, including Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy and many more. They all team up to take on Kang the Conqueror as he attempts to take over the universe as we know it.

The game’s official description is as follows:

Players will go head-to-head with the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror in an epic battle across Chronopolis, from Ancient Egypt and The Old West to Sakaar and New York City in 2099. Along the way, gamers will be able to take control of a host of iconic characters, from Cowboy Captain America from the past to Spider-Man 2099 from the future along with Thor, Hulk, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Green Goblin, and dozens of other Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains.

Want to learn more? Check out our review!

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.