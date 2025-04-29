The Sims 4 Finally Reveals First Look at 3 New Kits, Coming Very Soon

Last week, many The Sims 4 fans started to wonder if we were going to get more details about previously announced new kits set to arrive on May 1st. Initially teased during the Motherlode season overview, the kits have been a bit of a mystery ever since. Now, a few days ahead of the full release for the brand-new The Sims 4 kits, EA is showing off a first look at what each new kit will include. All three of the new kits will be available on May 1st for all platforms.

In an exciting new thread, @TheSims shared a video preview featuring items from its three new The Sims 4 kits via X. The kits are Kitchen Clutter, Restoration Workshop, and Golden Years, and now thanks to the new video, we have some sense of what each one will include when they arrive on May 1st. Check out the preview below for a quick look at the three new kits, which will round out the Motherlode season in The Sims 4.

Bring your kitchen to life 🎨, flex your handiness 🛠️ or look stylish at any age 👴 with The Sims 4 #KitchenClutterKit, #RestorationWorkshopKit or #GoldenYearsKit 💛



Available May 1 ✨https://t.co/Fi0kWLPKUX pic.twitter.com/B5MMTWeOg7 — The Sims (@TheSims) April 29, 2025

Along with the video, The Sims 4 has shared some additional details about what fans can expect from each of the new kits. Here’s what we know about each of these new additions to the iconic life sim.

Kitchen Clutter Kit

A look at the new Kitchen Clutter Kit items for The Sims 4

The Kitchen Clutter kit for The Sims 4 will add new Build Mode items to help you decorate your Sims’ kitchens with even more realistic items. Clutter items include lunchboxes, cereal boxes, a new kitchen timer, and a drying rack for dishes to stack up.

Restoration Workshop Kit

A look at the new Restoration Workshop Kit for The Sims 4

The new Restoration Workshop Kit for The Sims 4 will add the ability to fix broken-down appliances in a new workshop space. The kit includes Build Mode items like shelves filled with tools, woodworking benches, fuse boxes, and more. Sims will be able to use the space to revive microwaves, coffee makers, refrigerators, and stoves with the Handiness Skill. As of now, it’s unclear if these will be new interactions or simply the ability to perform existing repairs and upgrades in a newly designed space.

Golden Years Kit

The Golden Years kit for The Sims 4

As many fans hoped, the new Golden Years Kit will add some new Elder Sim styles to give this stage of life some new flair. This Create-a-Sim kit features new clothing for Elder Sims, including comfortable clothes for working out or dressing up. The kit also includes some new accessories, including toupees and eyewear retainers.

The price for the new kits hasn’t been formally announced, but they will most likely cost the usual $4.99 USD each, like all prior kits for The Sims 4. All three of the new kits will arrive on May 1st for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. They require The Sims 4 base game to play, which you can download for free on your preferred platform. We will likely see the new base game update, which was previewed in the latest Laundry List, around May 1st as well.