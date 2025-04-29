World War Z Update Makes Much Needed Fixes to Extinction Mode

Back in 2019, Saber Interactive released World War Z, a third-person shooter based on the popular novel and film of the same name, for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was eventually brought to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, which brought its zombie-slaying gameplay to the latest generation of video game consoles. Since its launch, the developer has continued to regularly release updates, bringing new content and quality-of-life fixes to the game. The latest patch focuses on the latter, fixing some bugs that have appeared since the last update.

Today’s World War Z update is a straightforward hotfix that fixes a variety of issues that have been plaguing the game. One of the main focuses of the patch is Extinction Mode, which receives tons of fixes with this update. Arguably the most annoying bug that is now fixes pertains to players not receiving a reward after finishing the game during the episode rotation. It also fixed an issue that made it impossible for players to accept an invite to Extinction Mode if they had not unlocked the mode yet.

Several general fixes have also been implemented to World War Z. This includes a fix for a soft-lock in the Heavy Weapons customization menu, and a bug where players would not receive the Memento Mori frame after joining or returning from a game that has already started. Here are the full patch notes for today’s World War Z update:

Extinction Mode:

Fixed a bug where the player would not receive a reward after finishing the game during the episode rotation.

Fixed the incorrect pop-up text about the chapter unavailability if a party member doesn’t have the DLC unlocked.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible for players who didn’t have the Extinction Mode unlocked to accept an invite to this mode.

Fixed the confirmation button in the “mode unavailable” pop-up.

General:

Fixed a bug where a player would not receive the “Memento Mori” frame after joining or returning to an already started game.

Fixed a soft-lock in the Heavy Weapons customization menu.

Fixed the activation mechanics of the “Jammer” perk for the Defensive SMG WASP-180.

Fixed a bug where the player would not receive a drone when activating the “Drone Army” mutator.

Fixed an issue with empty slots in the collection that could interfere with navigation.

Fixed the description for the “Doppelganger” mutator in English and Russian.

Quality of Life: